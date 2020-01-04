Delhi gasps for breath as AQI crosses 370 mark

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 372, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI was in the 'severe' category at 416 in Chandani Chowk while at Mathura road it was at 412. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality at 378.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 261 and 155 respectively.

The SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

