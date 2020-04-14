Area with 3 positive COVID-19 cases to be declared as Red Zone: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that if three people are found positive for COVID-19 in an area, then that area will be contained and declared as a 'red zone.' Speaking to ANI, Jain said: "There are 47 red zones in Delhi now. We have made the criteria more stringent now. Earlier an area used to be declared a red zone if 10 or more positive cases were found there. Now, if three cases are found in an area, it will be declared a red zone and contained."

He said that an area where one or two positive cases are found is considered an 'orange zone'. "We have not received the rapid testing kits yet, which greatly needed. The Central government is about to receive the kits which have been imported. Then we will get them too," he said.

The Delhi Health Minister said the COVID-19 cases have been contained due to the lockdown imposed across the country, otherwise, India's condition would have been like that of the USA. "We will win this battle if the lockdown is imposed strictly for the next 20 days. 70 per cent cases in Delhi are related to the Under Special Operations," said Jain.

So far, the national capital has reported 1,510 COVID-19 positive cases. 30 people have been cured/discharged/migrated while 28 deaths have been reported here. The country has so far reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 1,036 have been cured and discharged or migrated and 339 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)

