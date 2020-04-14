Left Menu
Development News Edition

Area with 3 positive COVID-19 cases to be declared as Red Zone: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that if three people are found positive for COVID-19 in an area, then that area will be contained and declared as a 'red zone.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:27 IST
Area with 3 positive COVID-19 cases to be declared as Red Zone: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that if three people are found positive for COVID-19 in an area, then that area will be contained and declared as a 'red zone.' Speaking to ANI, Jain said: "There are 47 red zones in Delhi now. We have made the criteria more stringent now. Earlier an area used to be declared a red zone if 10 or more positive cases were found there. Now, if three cases are found in an area, it will be declared a red zone and contained."

He said that an area where one or two positive cases are found is considered an 'orange zone'. "We have not received the rapid testing kits yet, which greatly needed. The Central government is about to receive the kits which have been imported. Then we will get them too," he said.

The Delhi Health Minister said the COVID-19 cases have been contained due to the lockdown imposed across the country, otherwise, India's condition would have been like that of the USA. "We will win this battle if the lockdown is imposed strictly for the next 20 days. 70 per cent cases in Delhi are related to the Under Special Operations," said Jain.

So far, the national capital has reported 1,510 COVID-19 positive cases. 30 people have been cured/discharged/migrated while 28 deaths have been reported here. The country has so far reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 1,036 have been cured and discharged or migrated and 339 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc stands by lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy

India Inc on Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.&#160; Earlier in the day, ...

Weakness in tiles industry to exacerbate due to COVID-19: Report

The continuation of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country is likely to exacerbate the weakness in the tiles industry following low global demand and a prevailing weak domestic demand scenario, according to a report. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 119,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open httpstmsnrt.rs3aIRuz7 i...

Mexico-Trump oil deal raises question: At what cost?

Mexicos leader has incurred a debt with U.S. President Donald Trump by accepting U.S. help to end a standoff over global oil cuts, triggering concern the American president will in return make the country pay on issues like migration and se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020