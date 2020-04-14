Left Menu
Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination -NBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:40 IST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing an unidentified source close to Obama.

Obama's expected backing would come a day after Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

