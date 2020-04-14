Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination -NBC

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing an unidentified source close to Obama.

Obama's expected backing would come a day after Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.

