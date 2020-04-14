Left Menu
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:24 IST
Irish rival leaders sign off on initial government deal - local media
The leaders of Ireland's rival Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties signed off on a broad agreement struck by their negotiating teams aimed at attracting enough additional support to form a new government, local media reported on Tuesday. The centre-right parties, who have swapped power throughout the nation's history but have never formed a coalition together, need the support of at least one smaller party or eight independent lawmakers to reach a majority.

Their two negotiating teams finalised a joint paper setting out broad policy goals on Monday that Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael signed off at a meeting on Tuesday, the Irish Independent and Irish Times newspapers reported. The backing of each party's wider group of lawmakers is needed before negotiations can start with other parties and any eventual coalition deal will also need to be approved by rank and file members of the historic rivals.

Spokespeople for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael would not comment on the reports.

