Left Menu
Development News Edition

Follow path of social service shown by Ambedkar: Khattar to Haryana's youth

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:48 IST
Follow path of social service shown by Ambedkar: Khattar to Haryana's youth

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called upon the youth of the state to follow the path of social service shown by B R Ambedkar and to come forward to serve society in this hour of crisis. Paying homage to Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary, the chief minister said the architect of the Indian Constitution waged a spirited battle for social harmony.

"In this time of crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we all have to fight with the same spirit. I am sure we will win this battle against coronavirus," Khattar said in a televised address to the people of Haryana. "They (youth) must come forward to serve the society and make social service their ideal in this hour of crisis," he said.

He said Ambedkar had integrated the Indian society through the Constitution and credited him for adding the Ashoka Chakra, a symbol of peace, to India's national flag. Khattar described Ambedkar as a great thinker who was against Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "He was against Article 370," Khattar said, adding that granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Article 370 in August last year. It also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Babasaheb Ambedkar always followed the path of harmony, service and dedication. To end discrimination and to bring social awareness were the twin principles of social harmony of Babasaheb Ambedkar," Khattar said.

He said it is necessary to bring social awareness in the fight against coronavirus following the same principles. With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, the chief minister said, Haryana will be making every possible effort to keep the "coronavirus graph stable".

Khattar said he is hopeful that after April 20, the state will be able to start economic and industrial activities in a phased manner. In the world's biggest lockdown, which began on March 25, India's 1.3 billion people were ordered indoors for 21 days by Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the lockdown will be extended to May 3 as the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection..

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Pay tribute to Ambedkar by reading preamble at home, providing relief to poor: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the COVID...

Punjab to follow curfew till May 3: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the state would follow complete curfew till May 3, in line with the extension in the national lockdown. The Punjab government had earlier announced extension of curfew restrictions till ...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Nashik district

With five more persons from Malegaon testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the number of COVID-cases in Nashik district has gone up to 42, officials said. All of them were contacts of coronavirus positive cases and are alre...

Google launches free tool to create short YouTube videos

As businesses struggle to shift from the traditional to the digital space given the current pandemic crisis, Google has released a new beta tool that lets you create short YouTube videos.Called Video Builder, the free tool animates static i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020