Follow path of social service shown by Ambedkar: Khattar to Haryana's youth

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called upon the youth of the state to follow the path of social service shown by B R Ambedkar and to come forward to serve society in this hour of crisis. Paying homage to Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary, the chief minister said the architect of the Indian Constitution waged a spirited battle for social harmony.

"In this time of crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we all have to fight with the same spirit. I am sure we will win this battle against coronavirus," Khattar said in a televised address to the people of Haryana. "They (youth) must come forward to serve the society and make social service their ideal in this hour of crisis," he said.

He said Ambedkar had integrated the Indian society through the Constitution and credited him for adding the Ashoka Chakra, a symbol of peace, to India's national flag. Khattar described Ambedkar as a great thinker who was against Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "He was against Article 370," Khattar said, adding that granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Article 370 in August last year. It also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Babasaheb Ambedkar always followed the path of harmony, service and dedication. To end discrimination and to bring social awareness were the twin principles of social harmony of Babasaheb Ambedkar," Khattar said.

He said it is necessary to bring social awareness in the fight against coronavirus following the same principles. With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, the chief minister said, Haryana will be making every possible effort to keep the "coronavirus graph stable".

Khattar said he is hopeful that after April 20, the state will be able to start economic and industrial activities in a phased manner. In the world's biggest lockdown, which began on March 25, India's 1.3 billion people were ordered indoors for 21 days by Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the lockdown will be extended to May 3 as the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection..