Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able to take benefit of public distribution system (PDS) as they do not have ration cards.

He said foodgrains were rotting in godowns and thousands were waiting for it empty stomach. "We appeal to the government that emergency ration cards should be issued in this adversity. This should be for all those who are dealing with the shortage of foodgrains in lockdown. Lakhs of countrymen are not able to take benefit of PDS without ration card. The food is rotting in godowns and thousands are waiting for it on empty-stomach. Inhuman," he said.

The lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

