Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominationsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:35 IST
President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in Congress
"I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress," Trump told reporters at the White House
He accused Democrats in the Senate of stalling the nominations of several top administration officials and said adjourning Congress would allow him to make the appointments.
