Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 07:38 IST
Warren says she would accept an offer to be Biden's running mate

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday that she would accept an offer to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate if the position were offered.

"Yes," said Warren when she was asked on MSNBC how she would respond if Biden asked her to serve as his vice president. Biden, who was Barack Obama's vice president, has vowed to pick a woman to be his running mate and said he would name a committee to help him vet a shortlist of names soon.

Warren endorsed Biden earlier on Wednesday. She ended her own bid for the White House last month and became known for championing detailed and sweeping liberal reforms. Biden has been working to win the support of more liberal parts of the party ahead of his battle against President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined to comment on Warren's remarks. Several people likely to be in contention for the running mate role have expressed their openness to being considered.

"I would be an excellent running mate," former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said in an interview published by Elle on Wednesday. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told NBC News on Wednesday that she was "fortunate" to be considered for the position.

