China parliament's top body to meet from April 26 to April 29

The top body of China's parliament will meet in the capital city of Beijing from April 26 to April 29, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will deliberate various proposed legislation during the meetings, Xinhua said.

The report did not state whether the committee will decide on when to hold the key annual meeting of parliament that has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

