PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:35 IST
Bedi 'deliberately' disrupts implementation of rice scheme by imposing 'amusing' conditions: Pondy CM
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with "deliberately" disrupting implementation of free rice scheme for APL families holding yellow ration cards, during the COVID-19 lockdown, by imposing conditions. The attack comes a day after Bedi gave in-principle approval to distribute free rice to APL families as demanded by the territorial government with a condition that the Department of Civil Supplies should get the Union Home Ministry's nod.

Addressing reporters here, the CM said while clearing the proposal of his government, the Lt Governor has imposed an "amusing" condition that before operating the scheme for the APL families here, the Civil Supplies department should get the Centre's approval. While pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned supply of rice to APL families during the recent video conference with Chief Ministers of all states, he sought to know how could there be a condition to get consent of the Union Home Ministry.

He also said he had taken up the matter with the Ministry. The Chief Minister noted that the territorial government would spend Rs 11 crores in purchasing rice from the Food Corporation of India for supply to the APL families.

He appealed to the people of Puducherry to continue their cooperation with the government to ensure that the Union Territory emerged as the first state in the country to become COVID-19 free. "Already Mahe, Yanam, and Karaikal have established the record of COVID-19 free zones and very soon Puducherry, the capital of Union Territory, would also emerge with the record of being COVID 19 free," he said.

Only five patients were under quarantine at the government hospital and they too were showing signs of improvement, he said. Showering praise on the staff of Health and other departments for working together to implement the lockdown, he said, "I would be grateful to everyone if such cooperation is maintained by departments and also people at large in the next few days till the ongoing lockdown ended on May 3." Amid coronavirus lockdown, Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and two Congress MLAs had on Thursday staged a sit-in protest at Raj Nivas here, urging Bedi to facilitate the implementation of free rice scheme for APL families also.

Besides, three legislators belonging to AIADMK along with those from the AINRC and BJP staged a dharna on the precincts of the territorial assembly seeking undelayed implementation of the scheme to benefit the APL families. The protesters called off their agitation after the Chief Minister assured to take steps to ensure that the rice was distributed to APL category families.

