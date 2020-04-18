Left Menu
BJP's 'Feed the Needy' programme to be target-oriented now, says Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that the party's 'Feed the Needy' programme will now be target oriented and hand-made face masks will be provided to around 10 crore people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 08:41 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that the party's 'Feed the Needy' programme will now be target oriented and hand-made face masks will be provided to around 10 crore people. During a video conference with BJP state chiefs, Nadda said that the party was able to distribute food and ration items to five crore people in the first phase of lockdown.

"BJP has now fixed a target to feed the needy. Now the distribution of ration will be target oriented. Now, it will be distributed to those people who have not received the relief yet," he said. Nadda stated that hand-made face masks under 'stay safe' initiative will be distributed to 10-15 crore people.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said, "BJP workers around the country have been working round-the-clock either coordinating from home or volunteering in coordination with local authorities. The BJP is dedicated to serving the people of India and will unflinchingly stand by them in times of crisis." According to the BJP, more than 90,000 party workers have been engaged only for the services of sick and old people and 18 lakh workers are engaged in serving the people across the country during the lockdown period.

BJP has distributed two crore ration kits and over six crore food packets so far to the needy. Now, the party has decided to distribute 40 lakh food items. (ANI)

