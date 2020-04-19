Life in era of COVID-19, PM Modi shares insights on changes in professional life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the changes on the professional front which have set in due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to LinkedIn, Prime Minister Modi shared an article -- Life in the era of COVID-19 -- which reflects upon those changes, which have also crept in his own lifestyle and schedule.

"It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history," the opening lines of the article shared by the PM read. In the next line, the PM said that he himself has "been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing."

"The workplace is getting Digital First. And, why not?" asked the PM. He also said that he has been taking video conference meetings to take stock of the ground-level situation from stakeholders including NGOs, civil society groups and community organisations among others, apart from him making "numerous phone calls daily, taking feedback from different sections of society."

He also appreciated the Bollywood stars, singers, and chess players for innovatively taking to the digital platforms and contributing to the fight against COVID-19. Appreciating technology, Prime Minister Modi said that "the most transformational impact of technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It is the technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures."

Giving the example of Jan Dhan Account, Aadhar and mobile number being used to connect Indians "especially the poor" after the NDA government came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Modi said it has resulted in stopping "corruption and rent-seeking that was going on for decades but has also enabled the government to transfer money at the click of a button. This click of a button has replaced multiple levels of hierarchies on the file and also weeks of delay." Stating that India probably has the largest such infrastructure, the Prime Minister further said that the Centre has also undertaken other projects such as the DIKSHA Portal to help teachers and boost e-learning, SWAYAM, and E-Pathshala among others.

He further urged the country's youth to come forward and help in providing the world with the new work culture. "Today, the world is in pursuit of new business models. India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal, can take the lead in providing a new work culture. I envision this new business and work culture being redefined on the following vowels. I call them -- vowels of the new normal -- because like vowels in the English language, these would become essential ingredients of any business model in the post-COVID world," the article reads.

The five 'vowels of the new normal' of business and work culture, according to the Prime Minister, are -- "Adaptability, Efficiency, Inclusivity, Opportunity, Universalism." Towards the end of the article, the Prime Minister urged all Indians to "think about this and contribute to the discourse" and also made them aware of the changes which are likely to take place in the coming days.

"The shift from BYOD to WFH brings new challenges to balance the official and personal. Whatever be the case, devote time to fitness and exercising. Try Yoga as a means to improve physical and mental wellbeing," the article reads. It has also urged the professionals to get acquainted with the traditional medicine systems to keep the body fit and ended with an appeal to all to download the AarogyaSetu mobile app. (ANI)

