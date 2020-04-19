Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timely action by Assam govt on COVID-19 instilled confidence among people: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:45 IST
Timely action by Assam govt on COVID-19 instilled confidence among people: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that timely and swift action taken by the state's health department has instilled a sense of belief and confidence among the people in the fight against coronavirus. Sonowal also hailed the role of Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika in combating the spread of the disease.

"The health department has shown exemplary performance by setting up infrastructure, arranging logistics among other measures in a record time...," he said. Sonowal later told reporters that the government is concerned about people from Assam stuck in different states of the country and abroad, and has taken several steps to mitigate their difficulties.

"I have talked to the chief ministers of different states and requested them to provide food and medical facilities to people from the state stranded in those places due to the lockdown," he said. The state government has provided USD 1,000 each to 230 people from Assam stranded abroad and Rs 25,000 each to 610 people undergoing treatment in other states during the lockdown, the chief minister said.

Sarma admitted that Assam would face a "critical phase" in warding off the dreaded virus when people start returning to the state after the lockdown. A total of 4,742 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 so far and out of that, 34 tested positive. Results of 300 people are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till May 7 without any relaxations. The state cabinet, after assessing the pros and cons, decided that we are extending th...

Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people who were killed in the Oklahoma City bombing wont be able to gather Sunday on the grounds of the citys memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that wont stop them from remembering....

Maha: Kin vandalise hospital after patient's death

A critically-ill patient died while being shifted to an isolation ward in the General Hospital at Malegaon in the district on Sunday, following which his relatives allegedly vandalised the hospital property, police said. According to police...

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020