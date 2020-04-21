Left Menu
Development News Edition

Build supply chains here: Trump on COVID-19 lesson

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 06:45 IST
Build supply chains here: Trump on COVID-19 lesson

One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the United States should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump has said. Trump's remarks assume significance amid the disruption in the supply chain and America's dependence on other countries on items of basic necessities and pharmaceuticals, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that is cited by him as a viable therapeutic to the deadly COVID-19. The US imports a majority of its pharmaceutical products from India and China.

"This pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping vital supply chains at home," he said on Monday at the daily White House news conference. "We cannot outsource our independence. We cannot be reliant on foreign nations." "If we have learned one thing, it's let's do it here, let's build it here, let's make it here. We have got the greatest country in the world. We have got to start bringing our supply chains back," the president said. Trump has been underscoring the need to manufacture things in the US even since his presidential campaign and his policy has been 'Make in America'.

"Let's put it all together and I like making it right here in the USA," he said. "I think we have learned a lot about that and especially may be when it comes to pharmaceutical products." Meanwhile, Senators Tom Carper and Pat Toomey sent a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, urging the Trump administration to provide tariff exclusions for American manufacturers making much-needed medical and personal protective equipment. PTI LKJ HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan -IOC

The financial impact of postponing the Summer Games by a year is still being worked out, the International Olympic Committee said, noting that Japan and the IOC were responsible for their respective share of the costs in line with their con...

Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 mln in March

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite a national health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit the finances of donors.The money gathere...

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the...

China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates: White House official

The United States has evidence that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment, which they are now selling at high rates, a top White House official has claimed. Peter Navarro, Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020