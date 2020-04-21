Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands CBI probe into 'anomalies' in PDS, TMC hits back

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:07 IST
BJP demands CBI probe into 'anomalies' in PDS, TMC hits back

Alleging anomalies in the Public Distribution System (PDS) in West Bengal, the BJP has demanded a CBI probe into it. The party claimed that a section of poor people in the state is not getting foodgrains and starving.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha further demanded that state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick be immediately removed for "failing to perform" his duties. "Despite the central government providing ration, the state is not delivering it to the poor. There is a scam going on in the state, PDS scam. The poor people are being deprived.

We want a CBI inquiry into this scam. The chief minister must order a CBI inquiry so that the truth comes out," Sinha said on Monday. HItting back, Mullick said the allegations against the state government are baseless and politically motivated.

"We are providing free ration to more than 7.5 crore people of the state. If he has names of those who didnt get ration, let him publish those names, we will look into it. Making allegations to score political brownie points are not appreciated at this time of crisis," he said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing concerns over the state's PDS. "The situation of PDS in the state has reached alarming levels of concerns," he said.

Last week, BJP MP John Barla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging similar anomalies in the PDS..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...

COVID-19: 28,000 Guj doctors to participate in IMA's protest

At least 28,000 doctors in Gujarat will join the Indian Medical Associations call for a candlelight vigil on April 22 to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID- 19 patients, an official sai...

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Norways overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3 on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency NAV said, down from a record 15.4 on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Norwegian gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020