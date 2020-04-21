Goa: Former Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu dies

Former Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu died on Tuesday in Goa Medical College and Hospital after a brief illness. Deshprabhu was 64. He was elected as MLA two times from Pernem seat.

"Shocked to learn about the untimely demise of former legislator Shri Jitendra Deshprabhu. My deepest condolences and sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said Deshprabhu was a staunch party loyalist and a firebrand leader.

"I will always remain indebted to him for his valuable guidance, specially during my Youth Congress days," he said. PTI RPS BNM BNM

