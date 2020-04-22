Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Schumer says he sees U.S. Senate deal on coronavirus funding bill

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy. "I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT)," he told CNN. Schumer added that $125 billion of small business funds will go exclusively to the unbanked and 'mom and pop' stores and that hospitals will receive another $65 billion. Political wrangling, controversy mark re-opening of U.S. states

Governors of about half a dozen U.S. states pushed ahead on Tuesday with plans to partially reopen for business despite warnings by some health officials that doing so could trigger a new surge of coronavirus cases. The easing of sweeping restrictions in Georgia, South Carolina and other mostly Southern U.S. states follows protests against rules imposed during the pandemic that shut down businesses and largely confined residents to their homes. Coronavirus-related job losses hit U.S. black, Hispanic families hardest, studies find

Black and Hispanic families in the United States are taking the biggest income hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are less prepared to withstand the blow, according to two studies released on Tuesday. Low-income workers, including people of color and those without a college degree, are more likely to report a job loss or a pay cut related to measures introduced to limit spread of the virus, according to a report by the Pew Research Center. Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Wisconsin's April elections

At least seven people contracted the coronavirus during Wisconsin's primary election on April 7, Milwaukee health officials said on Tuesday, confirming fears that holding in-person voting during the health crisis put people at risk. The seven cases include six voters and one poll worker in Milwaukee, the state's largest city, where nearly 200 voting locations were pared back to five and there were hours-long lines to cast ballots, the office of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik confirmed. CDC chief warns second COVID-19 wave may be worse, arriving with flu season

A second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit the United States next winter and could strike much harder than the first because it would likely arrive at the start of influenza season, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday. "There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Washington Post in an interview. Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether America's communities can start to reopen without triggering a surge that may force them to close again. The Republican governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio all announced on Monday they would begin peeling back the curbs on commerce and social activity aimed at stopping the coronavirus outbreak over the next two weeks. Colorado's Democratic governor said on Tuesday he would open retail stores on May 1. Despite scattered protests, most Americans support shelter-in-place, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

A bipartisan majority of Americans said they want to continue to shelter in place to protect themselves from the coronavirus, despite the impact to the economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll that also showed a decline in approval of Trump's response to the pandemic. The poll, released Tuesday, suggested that only a minority of Americans agree with the recent flare-up of protests against social-distancing initiatives. Their numbers have been growing over the past few weeks, however, mostly among Republicans. New York governor: Trump will get the truth when they meet

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned to give U.S. President Donald Trump an unvarnished account of what his state needs to test residents for the novel coronavirus when they meet in Washington on Tuesday. At his daily briefing, Cuomo said he would ask that the federal government take control of securing chemical agents and other materials needed to process tests, a major hurdle to increasing output at state labs. Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his new U.S. immigration ban would last for 60 days and apply to those seeking "green cards" for permanent residency in an effort to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost because of the coronavirus. Trump plans to institute the ban through an executive order, which he said he was likely to sign on Wednesday. He said it would not apply to individuals entering the United States on a temporary basis and would be re-evaluated once the 60-day period had passed. Wisconsin Republicans file lawsuit challenging coronavirus shutdown order

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus outbreak as states' decisions on when to re-open their economies have become increasingly political. The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction on the state's order that was extended until May 26 by the secretary of Wisconsin's Department of Health Services last week at the direction of the governor.

