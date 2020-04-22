Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon assumes North Korea's Kim still in "full control" of military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:29 IST
Pentagon assumes North Korea's Kim still in "full control" of military
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The second-highest ranking U.S. general said on Wednesday he had no intelligence to "confirm or deny" media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seriously ill and added he assumed that Kim was still in control of his military.

"In the intel, I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines. So I assume that Kim Jong Un is still in full control of the (North) Korean nuclear forces and the Korean military forces," said Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I have no reason not to assume that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's largest religious minority being targeted during COVID-19: CPI(M)

CPIM on Wednesday alleged that Indias largest religious minority is being targeted at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo of the CPIM strongly condemns the communal targeting of Indias largest religious...

Firing in Mahim area

A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police saidNobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official saidThe accused allegedly fired one round at a man who ...

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing ...

IMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line

Current demand for the IMFs new short-term liquidity line could reach 50 billion from several countries, IMF officials said on Wednesday, saying the facility could help countries address liquidity needs before they morphed into bigger probl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020