Left Menu
Development News Edition

NY governor says meeting with Trump 'productive', state death toll surpasses 15,000

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:25 IST
NY governor says meeting with Trump 'productive', state death toll surpasses 15,000

Governor Andrew Cuomo described his meeting with US President Donald Trump as “productive” and the two leaders agreed to double New York's testing capacity to 40,000 tests a day as the death toll from the COVID-19 surpassed 15,000 in the state. Cuomo, giving his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, said numbers in the state of hospitalizations and intubation are coming down. "We're in a relatively good place in downstate New York, the curve is on the descent. The question is now how long is that descent. Is it a sudden drop off, is it one week, two weeks, three weeks, six weeks we don't know, but better to be going down than to be going up,” he said.

Cuomo said the daily death toll, while continuing to decline, is still “breathtakingly painful.” New York lost 474 people on April 21, the lowest number of fatalities in about three weeks but the overall tally for the state stands at 15,302. “And the worst news that I have to deliver every day, the worst news that I've ever had to deal with as governor of New York. But at least it's not going up anymore and it seems to be on a gentle decline,” he said. Cuomo, who met Trump in the White House Tuesday, described his meeting with the president as “productive”.

“We spoke facts, we made made decisions and we have a plan going forward. And that was accomplished yesterday and I feel good about it,” he said. Cuomo said he and the president set as a goal to double the number of the tests in the state to increase from 20,000 on average to 40,000. “That is just about the maximum capacity for all of the laboratory machines in the state,” he said.

The Governor announced that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help the state develop and implement a massive tracing program that the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be undertaking..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's largest religious minority being targeted during COVID-19: CPI(M)

CPIM on Wednesday alleged that Indias largest religious minority is being targeted at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo of the CPIM strongly condemns the communal targeting of Indias largest religious...

Firing in Mahim area

A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police saidNobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official saidThe accused allegedly fired one round at a man who ...

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing ...

IMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line

Current demand for the IMFs new short-term liquidity line could reach 50 billion from several countries, IMF officials said on Wednesday, saying the facility could help countries address liquidity needs before they morphed into bigger probl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020