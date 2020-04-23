Left Menu
Andhra CM speaks to Gujarat CM regarding stranded fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani regarding the stranded fishermen from Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (left), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (right). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani regarding the stranded fishermen from Andhra Pradesh. Reddy has instructed the officials to facilitate the return of stranded fishermen to the state through sea route.

Reddy had on Wednesday announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 that will be provided to each of over 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded in Gujarat amid COVID-19 lockdown. Reddy held a review meeting with top officials from all relevant departments to take stock of the state's measures in the fight against COVID-19, to assess the preparedness at large and to initiate improvisations as and when the situation demands.

Over 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh are stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown. (ANI)

