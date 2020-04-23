Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday hit out at the Congress over the attack on journalist Arnab Goswami and called for "strong action against the Gundas of Congress". "We condemn #ArnabGoswamiAttacked request authorities strong action against the Gundas of Congress & protection to Arnab. I have requested Hon Governor Maharashtra & Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Somaiya also attached a 35-second video, in which, he is heard reiterating his condemnation of the incident. Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.