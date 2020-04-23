U'Khand Cong launches app to reach out to people in need of help amid lockdown

Uttarakhand Congress has launched an app to reach out to people who need help from the administration amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Congress leader Manish Khanduri, who was the first to come up with the idea, said the Devbhoomi Seva App has been developed in collaboration with a company named Value First which has already done it for the Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh governments. The app has been launched to reach out to people from Uttarakhand stranded outside the state who want to return home but cannot due to the lockdown restrictions or those who are not getting enough supplies of essentials or protective gear like masks in the state, he said. The idea to launch the app - https://tinyurl.com/DevBhoomiSeva - originated following complaints that several government helplines were virtually non-functional, Khanduri said.

"Our effort is to reach out to people and take their problems to the administration so that a solution is found," he said. "The pandemic situation in Uttarakhand is better when compared to other states but the fight against coronavirus is going to be long. We need to be both cautious and vigilant," Khanduri, the son of BJP veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri said.

Khanduri had contested as a Congress candidate from Pauri Lok Sabha constituency last year but lost..

