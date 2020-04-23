BJP president Nadda, other party leaders condemn 'attack' on Arnab Goswami

BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami and targeted the Congress over the incident. "Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues its rich tradition of trampling free speech," Nadda tweeted.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said and added that both the attackers have been arrested. Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad sought action against those involved in the incident. "Deeply condemn the violent physical attack on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami and his wife. State Police must take lawful action against the attackers, " he tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from the opposition party. Another senior BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also condemned the incident.

He said every attack on any journalist is condemnable as this is against democracy and sought action against the accused as per law. Several other BJP leaders also deplored the incident and took aims at the Congress.

Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, said in a video posted after the incident that he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers. There was no confirmation of the same by either police or the youth outfit.

The journalist has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at their party president Sonia Gandhi during a TV discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM and BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors".

