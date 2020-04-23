Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two key Madhesi parties in Nepal merge to form Janata Samajwadi Party

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:52 IST
Two key Madhesi parties in Nepal merge to form Janata Samajwadi Party
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two key Madhesi parties in Nepal on Thursday merged and launched a new party named Janata Samajwadi Party, two days after President Bidya Devi Bhandari gave her assent to a controversial bill, allowing political parties to split. With the new bill coming into effect, leaders of political parties can split their party if they have 40 percent support either in the central committee or in the parliamentary party.

Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) on Thursday handed over a joint application to the Election Commission to notify about the unification of the two parties to form the new party. The new party has a combined strength of 34 members in the House of Representatives, making it the third-largest force in the 275-member Parliament.

Major political parties, including Nepali Congress, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, and the Madhesi parties have voiced strong opposition to the new bill and asked the government to withdraw it, saying it will bring political instability at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Senior Madhesi leader Rajendra Mahato has slammed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, saying the bill was brought with a view to splitting the Madhesi party at a time when the country needed unity and consensus to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Talking to journalists, Mahato said the remaining work relating to the party unification will start after the lockdown is over. The Nepal government has imposed lockdown across the country till April 27 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 47 people so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avoid crowding, don't call more than 1/3rd low level staff to offices: Centre to all its depts

All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, accordi...

Goa minister inspects Basilica of Bom Jesus after sudden rain

A senior Goa minister on Thursday inspected the premises of the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa after the state witnessed sudden showers while the roof of the iconic building was opened for repairs. Port Minister Michael Lobo, alongwith of...

Glad to be helping: refugee Syrian film-maker turns London hospital cleaner

On a coronavirus ward in an east London hospital, award-winning film-maker Hassan Akkad, a refugee from Syria, is working as a cleaner, joining the fight against the pandemic in his adopted home. Im so glad to be helping, Akkad said in an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open ht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020