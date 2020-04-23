India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to prosperity in post COVID world: PM Modi

India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to prosperity in post COVID world: PM ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:50 IST
The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted. The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
