Congress in Telangana files police complaint against Arnab Goswami

Congress in Telangana files police complaint against Arnab GoswamiPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:18 IST
The Congress in Telangana hasfiled a police complaint here seeking action against newschannel anchor Arnab Goswami over his comments against partypresident Sonia Gandhi
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's office-bearer CDamodar Reddy in the complaint filed at Nallakunta policestation accused Goswami of making "wild and baseless"allegations against Gandhi in a show broadcast on his channel
Goswami is facing the ire of Congress after his verbalattack on Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palgharmob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharatnews channel.
