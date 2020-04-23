Congress in Telangana files police complaint against Arnab Goswami

The Congress in Telangana hasfiled a police complaint here seeking action against newschannel anchor Arnab Goswami over his comments against partypresident Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's office-bearer CDamodar Reddy in the complaint filed at Nallakunta policestation accused Goswami of making "wild and baseless"allegations against Gandhi in a show broadcast on his channel

Goswami is facing the ire of Congress after his verbalattack on Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palgharmob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharatnews channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

