Waiting for good kits from ICMR: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that her government is waiting for good kits from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct antibody tests.

"We are waiting for good kits from ICMR. We have also ordered some test kits. Once we get the test kits, we will validate them. We will then do the antibody tests," she said while speaking to media.

According to the Health Ministry, Kerala has so far recorded 447 cases of coronavirus, out of which 324 people have been cured and 3 have died. (ANI)