Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:20 IST
SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. A two-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah, during the hearing held through video conferencing, said no coercive action should be taken against Goswami for three weeks during which he can seek anticipatory bail and other reliefs.

Justice Chandrachud said that the Court will also allow the prayer to amend the petition which sought to include an alternate prayer to consolidate the FIRs registered in the case and also bring the complaints and FIRs on record in the matter. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for Chhattisgarh government, sought a restraint order on Goswami from allegedly making defamatory statements against Sonia Gandhi, to which Justice Chandrachud said that "speaking for himself there should be no restraint on the media. I am averse to imposing any restrictions on media".

"This is a case of misuse of the broadcasting license. The gentleman who has come before the court is promoting communal disharmony. Vitiated the atmosphere at the time of lockdown. You should restraint yourself in such circumstances but, you are instigating," Tankha said. Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Bhatnagar appeared for Arnab Goswami.

"There is a place called Palghar in Maharashtra, where three persons were lynched in the presence of 12 police personnel. My client brought out this incident on his daily show for 45 minutes," Rohatgi said. "Now, FIRs have been registered against my client, in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. He had raised questions against the Congress and why this brutal incident happened," he added.

Rohatgi also mentioned the physical attack on Goswami and his wife on April 23. Referring to the cases filed against Goswami for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rohatgi said that "defamation cannot be alleged by anyone other than the aggrieved person. This has been settled by this court."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Maharashtra government, said let the police investigate the matter and come to conclusions. "Clearly offences are being made out. I can understand cases being clubbed. Also, why cannot FIRs be filed against a person? What is wrong if Congress workers file FIRs? BJP workers have filed FIRs against Rahul Gandhi. He is appearing in a defamation case," he said.

Senior advocate Manish Singhvi, appearing for Rajasthan, said that offences under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 153B (assertations prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC are non-bailable. "It is a clear case under these two sections. A prima facie case. There is no denial of the statement. The context in which the statement was made is clearly covered under 153A. It's a prima facie case of an investigation under the two sections," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postponed as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England, starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppos...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 235 p.m.The government should cut 30 percent of wasteful expenses, shelve central vista, and bullet train projects to save money for coro...

Big Oil investors to look past earnings pain and focus on dividends

Investors already braced for poor first-quarter earnings from major oil and gas companies next week will focus on how executives plan to save cash and whether they will cut dividends following the collapse in oil prices. The five biggest U....

Umpires' group starts distributing food grains to help local scorers, groundsmen hit by lockdown

Lending a Hand, an initiative by a group of former umpires, continued to help the local match officials, scorers and groundsmen, who are in distress due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, by starting distribution of foodgrains. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020