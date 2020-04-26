India's COVID-19 fight akin to 'Mahayagya', everyone eager to contribute: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said the way the countrymen have come together in the fight against coronavirus comes across as a 'Mahayagya.' "Collective applause, Thaalis, lamps, candles are reflective of a rising sentiment that has inspired countrymen to be altruistic, motivating each and everyone on the way. From metropolises to villages, it comes across as a 'Mahayagya' being performed in the realm of our national ethos where every individual is eager to contribute," said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

Modi also said that India's fight against the coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together. "India's fight against coronavirus is actually people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war," said the Prime Minister.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)