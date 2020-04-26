Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 fight akin to 'Mahayagya', everyone eager to contribute: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said the way the countrymen have come together in the fight against coronavirus comes across as a 'Mahayagya.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:32 IST
India's COVID-19 fight akin to 'Mahayagya', everyone eager to contribute: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said the way the countrymen have come together in the fight against coronavirus comes across as a 'Mahayagya.' "Collective applause, Thaalis, lamps, candles are reflective of a rising sentiment that has inspired countrymen to be altruistic, motivating each and everyone on the way. From metropolises to villages, it comes across as a 'Mahayagya' being performed in the realm of our national ethos where every individual is eager to contribute," said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

Modi also said that India's fight against the coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together. "India's fight against coronavirus is actually people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war," said the Prime Minister.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel seeks 500 mn pounds govt bailout in UK: Reports

Tata Steels UK arm is seeking an estimated 500-million pounds government financial package to survive through the coronavirus lockdown period, according to UK media reports. Tata Steel, which owns the UKs largest steelworks in Port Talbot i...

S.Africa seeking $5 bln from multilateral lenders to fight virus -Treasury official

South Africa is seeking 95 billion rand 4.99 billion from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday. Africas most advanced economy is talking to the International Monetary Fund IM...

ICC congratulates Sana Mir for 'excellent career'

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday congratulated former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket, for an excellent career. The International Cricket Council ICC has congratulat...

Long phone chats to find the right one: COVID-19 changes rules of dating game

Time was when a first date, or even second and third, meant tentative glances over coffee or something stronger, holding hands maybe and promises to meet again soon, but COVID-19 has changed the rules of the game and its now all online, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020