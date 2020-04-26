Left Menu
People getting to see humane, sensitive side of police amid COVID-19 crisis: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that the police personnel are being seen in a new light by common people as they continue to serve the country against all odds during the COVID-19 crisis.

26-04-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that the police personnel are being seen in a new light by common people as they continue to serve the country against all odds during the COVID-19 crisis. "Today we see pictures coming in from all corners where sanitation workers are being showered with petals. Earlier, you probably did not even notice their contribution. Doctors, cleaning staff and other such services personnel, and even our police organisations are being seen in a new light by the common people," said the Prime Minister in his address to the country.

"Earlier when we thought of the police, we were engulfed only by negative thoughts. Today our police personnel are ensuring that food and medicines reach the poor and the needy. Just as the police are stepping forward to help, a humane and sensitive aspect of policing has manifested itself before us and has touched our hearts to the very core. This is a time when common folk are connecting with the police at an emotional level," he added. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that such incidents can, in the times to come, bring about a very positive change, and that this positivity must not be tarred with hues of negativity.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

