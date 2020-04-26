Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee wants to hide actual coronavirus situation in the state: BJP leader Babul Supriyo

While protesting against West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee wants to hide the actual coronavirus situation in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:08 IST
BJP leader Babul Supriyo speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

While protesting against West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee wants to hide the actual coronavirus situation in the state. "The Mamata Banerjee-led government's way of handling the coronavirus situation in the state is shameful. While she wants the Centre's help, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and fund to fight against coronavirus, the government keeps on lying about the Central Government," Supriyo told ANI.

Supriyo along with BJP MPs from West Bengal and other party leaders protest against West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over COVID-19. The BJP leader said, "While the Chief Ministers of other states are working together with the Centre to bring the country out of lockdown, the number of doctors of West Bengal getting infected with coronavirus is increasing."

He also slammed the TMC government for harassing the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) which had gone to inspect the coronavirus situation in West Bengal. He took a jibe at TMC leader Derek O'Brien for making a "disgusting" statement against the ICMT and the Centre. "Derek O'Brien had said that the Central team brought a political virus into Bengal during their visit. What kind of Parliamentarian he is who makes such a comment? There must be a reason why people call him Derek No Brain," he added. (ANI)

