Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS chief condemns Palgarh lynching, says two sadhus were innocent

Condemning the lynching of two sadhus in Palgarh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that they were innocent and there is a need to think about the police role or what if someone takes the law into his hands.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:04 IST
RSS chief condemns Palgarh lynching, says two sadhus were innocent
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the lynching of two sadhus in Palgarh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that they were innocent and there is a need to think about the police role or what if someone takes the law into his hands. "The two sadhus were beaten to death. They were innocent. They were practising dharma and were propagating it. It was very unfortunate. We are in grief due to that," said Bhagwat in his online address on 'Current scenario and our role' on Sunday.

"The murder of two 'sadhus'. Should this have happened? Should law and order be taken into one's hands? What should have the police done? All of this is something to think about," he said. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves.The three men, including two sadhus, were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The RSS chief called upon the public to be careful with their fellow countrymen when anyone was found flouting the public health restrictions in place to check the spread of coronavirus. Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi as 'more than a third of coronavirus infections in India are linked to it', Bhagwat said: "Do not get angry or fired up. There are members of the 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' gang, who are trying to incite the public. We cannot harbour ill-will against the entire community for mistakes of a few individuals."

"The 130 crore population of India are all the children of Bharat Mata and our brothers. This should be kept in mind. There should be no fear or anger from both sides. Rational and responsible people should protect their groups from this. If this is not done, what happens?" he said. The RSS chief also appealed to the people to join the government in this collective effort to combat COVID-19 and reach out to everyone, who needs help.

"When the people were bound by some rules and guidelines, they felt that they are being prohibited from doing certain things. RSS made a decision in March itself and cancelled all its programmes till June end," he said. "But some people might feel that the government is prohibiting our programmes. We are working not for the publicity of our works but for the betterment of society. Everyone should work for the society in these hard times with dedication," added Bhagwat. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tune in--Community radio stations aid fight against coronavirus with local touch

Our reach may be local but not the effort in aiding the fight against COVID-19, say several community radio station managers who are operating with limited resources and broadcasting shows with a local touch like Break the fake news chain a...

IRS officers' report on funding COVID relief work via tax measures ill-conceived: FinMin sources

A report of&#160;50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline as well as violation of service conduct rules, Finance Ministry sour...

Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered f...

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020