Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi vote campaign begins in shadow of violence and COVID-19

Reuters | Gitega | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:37 IST
Burundi vote campaign begins in shadow of violence and COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Burundi's political parties started campaigning for next month's presidential elections on Monday despite opposition accusations of intimidation and the global coronavirus crisis. With only one death and 15 COVID-19 cases found in minimal testing, authorities are pressing on with the May 20 vote for a successor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, an ex-rebel leader in power since the 2005 end of a civil war killing 300,000 people.

Nkurunziza ran for a third term in 2015 in a move the opposition said violated the terms of the peace deal. That triggered violent protests and a failed coup in the East African nation of just over 11 million people. Since then, nearly half a million people have fled, the economy has nosedived and low-level political violence has simmered.

Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party is fielding Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired army general who heads the department of military affairs in the president's office. His foremost opponent is opposition party CNL's candidate Agathon Rwasa, a deputy chairman of the National Assembly and another former rebel leader.

Unlike most other nations, Burundi has not put restrictions on gatherings or internal travel due to the coronavirus crisis, so campaigning should be relatively unimpeded. Rights groups and opposition parties say CNDD-FDD's youth wing members, known as "Imbonerakure" - or "those who see far" in local Kirundi language - have attacked foes, while the government has threatened and arbitrarily arrested journalists and activists.

"UNSPEAKABLE ACTS" A United Nations report last year accused security forces and the ruling party of gang rapes, torture, and killings. CNL has also accused the police, intelligence services, and officials of carrying out killings and enforced disappearances of its members.

"Some of the perpetrators of the unspeakable acts are officials of the ruling party and its allies, public officials who are members of the ruling party, youth members of the party in power and workers of the Intelligence Service or the police," Therence Nahimana, CNL's spokesman, told reporters last week. Nahimana said more than 200 CNL members had been detained and party members' property, crops, houses, and other assets destroyed.

Calls and messages to government spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye for comment were unanswered. The government has previously denied accusations of rights violations. Between January and March, Ligue Iteka, an exiled Burundian rights group, documented 67 killings, including 14 extrajudicial executions, and six disappearances.

"These elections will be accompanied by more abuses, as Burundian officials and members of the Imbonerakure are using violence with near-total impunity to allow the ruling party to entrench its hold on power," said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement on Monday. Five other candidates are vying for the presidency, including the first vice president Gaston Sindimwo and former president Domicien Ndayizeye. Parliamentary and municipal elections will be held at the same time.

Rights groups around the world are concerned that repressive governments may exploit the coronavirus crisis to crack down on opponents and consolidate their power. Elsewhere in Africa, Burundi, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Guinea are also all due to hold elections this year.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Haryana prepared to deal with any eventuality, all families being screened: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state has begun screening all households to stop the spread of coronavirus and is also trying to revive its economy in a safe and phased manner. At a video conference of chief mi...

BS-VI norms in but India needs auto-LPG to curb vehicular emissions: Autogas suppliers' body

Indias shift to improved vehicle emission standards in BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel would have a positive impact on air quality but the improvement will be almost immediate if the shift was to highly clean gaseous fuels such as auto-LP...

Cuban doctors arrive to help South Africa fight coronavirus

More than 200 doctors from Cuba have arrived in South Africa to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors, including community health and infectious disease specialists, arrived early Monday morning and were welcomed by military and hea...

Soccer-Crystal Palace chefs to cook 900 meals a week for NHS, vulnerable people

Crystal Palaces chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday. The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020