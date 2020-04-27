Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:18 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Representative Image

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats to back the former vice president since he emerged as the party's presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Pelosi's endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate follows that of U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore, who all threw their weight behind Biden earlier this month. In a video statement released on Monday, Pelosi cited Biden's experience in government, including his role in passing the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, as evidence of his leadership qualities. She said Biden is well-positioned to lead the country amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," Pelosi said in her endorsement. The endorsement comes at an opportune time for Biden, who has struggled to maintain a high profile during the COVID-19 pandemic and sustain the momentum he had built up in his lightning-quick run toward becoming the Democratic nominee.

The Democrats are eager to project unity heading into the presidential race against Trump for the Nov. 3 general election. In recent weeks, the more moderate Biden has made attempts to win the support of Sanders and Warren's liberal backers. U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington state, a leading progressive in Congress and an ally of Sanders, on Monday endorsed Biden, calling the former vice president "a deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TRS Foundation day celebrated by distributing TRS masks to fight against COVID-19

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS leaders on Monday celebrated 20th TRS party formation day in a novel way by distributing face masks with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Raos portrait on it thus sending a message that the party wants to sp...

Containment zones rise to 99 in Delhi

With two more areas cordoned-off on Monday, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 99. Entire affected areas including Nirankari Gali,Nakshatra Gali,Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli...

Stimulus measures, hopes of more lift European shares

Airline stocks led European shares higher on Monday on hopes of state support, while upbeat earnings from Deutsche Bank and others added to optimism fuelled by signs that many countries will soon ease coronavirus-driven lockdown measures. S...

Through video conference, Jaishankar discusses coronavirus with Afghan FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed humanitarian assistance including food and medical supplies during coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020