COVID-19: WHEN DO WE OPEN?

By Prem Prakash New Delhi [India], Apr 28 (ANI) India is now slowly heading towards the end of the current lockdown on May 3 in fighting the Covid-19. That the lockdown has been a huge success can be seen by the figures of those hit by it. The world was expecting that India should hit a figure of 100,000 patients by the end of April.

As of date, there are under 30,000 patients, a few thousand others having been released. The Prime Minister is now busy in an exercise with the Chief Ministers as to when and how to lift the lockdown. There is a cacophony on social media demanding an end to the lockdown. Then there are some industrialists and businessmen, more concerned with their profits, also demanding an end to the lockdown. Some of the opposition parties, using the suffering of the poor as an excuse, are also in the fray demanding an end to the lockdown. Not to be left behind are a group of journalists as well who have never been happy with this government.

In a democracy, every citizen has a right to free speech and to express their opinion. Free and open debate is the essence of such a democratic living. However, such a debate must be backed by solid arguments and facts. Demanding an end to the lockdown based on slogans like "life or economy", "Poor are dying", "Save the migrants" and so on is no debate. The fact is, people of India, including the poor, have responded extremely well to the Prime Minister's call to fight this war against the Covid-19 in a united manner. It is now for some time that one is a witness to dire hunger for power by the political parties. Gone are the ideals of the founding fathers of our Republic that inspired our politics once. There is no doubt that the country is going through a very difficult time. But it is of no use to start a blame game at a time when the country is fighting a war against a terrible pandemic.

There have been equally trying occasions in the past when the country, including the political parties, stood united behind the government even as the problems that arose were due to follies of those in power. The 1962 border war against China is a case in point. India faced humiliating defeat because of our China policy yet the country and its political parties stood like a rock behind Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Modi has said in clear terms that India is fighting a war against this pandemic. The decisions taken by the Government and the manner in which people have supported the government have saved us the ignominy of mass deaths and destruction of the economy now being faced by the world's most powerful and rich country- the United States of America. Look also at what is happening in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Yes, our people have suffered, but then as the PM said "jaan hai toh jahan hai". The poor have been well taken care of by the government as also by the volutary efforts of the compatriots. It so heartening to see food being distributed to the hungry, packages of dry rations being donated and delivered to those in need. The Delhi Government alone is feeding half a million each day. Other states have not been far behind. Our farmers have done well and managed the harvesting and threshing of their crops. This despite the fact that in many areas the migrant labours had left for home for the fear of Covid-19. Some vegetable growing farmers have faced problems because of their produce being perishable. But they are not complaining in the manner as some journos and critics are doing sitting in their airconditioned palatial houses in Delhi.

Agreed that the Government must come out sooner than later with an economic package that will kick start the economy soon after the country gets back into some form of normalcy as and when the lockdown is lifted. In the meanwhile, it must curb its officers like the IRS Association that came out with a most horrifying paper on the economy. It is good to see that the Government has disowned this paper. An economic package that gives a surge to the demand side to be met by supply-side and creates employment would go a long way to assure the people that their suffering may not have been in vain. It is necessary that the unity of the nation is maintained in fighting this pandemic. Announcing such a package would assure the people- rich and poor, businessmen or industrialists, that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel of Lockdown.

No one is better placed to take a decision than the leader of the nation who is privy to all sorts of inputs and information to this pandemic which has today got nearly four billion people under lockdown. The world economy itself has virtually collapsed-look at the number of 'filled to capacity' oil tankers standing around the world on high seas with no takers. That the lockdown will end one day either on May 3 or whenever the Government decides in its judgement is beyond doubt. It is imperative that on this war the nation's unity is maintained and detractors ignored with contempt.

India has done well and is bound to come out victorious at the end. Same with our economy. The leader of the nation the Prime Minister must ensure that India's economy surges ahead and make it self reliant as never before. It can be done. The author of this Opinion piece is the Chairman of ANI, Mr Prem Prakash. (ANI)