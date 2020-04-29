Left Menu
Union Ministers, CMs condole Irrfan Khan's demise

Politicians including Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

53-year-old Irrfan Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling a rare cancer.. Image Credit: ANI

Politicians including Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan. "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear that after putting up a spirited fight against cancer, the young & versatile Irrfan Khan has passed away. After making his big screen debut in Salaam Bombay, the national award winner went on to regale his fans with several superlative performances. RIP," Puri tweeted. 53-year-old Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital today while battling a rare cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Expressing shock over the actor's demise, Kejriwal said Khan was one of the most exceptional actors of our time. "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted

"I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace," Ashok Gehlot tweeted. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Khan was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film and TV stage.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," Gandhi tweeted. Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the actor immortalized various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting.

"Irrfan Khan was a talented actor who was sensitive to the concerns of society. Known for his versatility, Irrfan Khan immortalized various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting. His demise is a loss to the world of Hindi Cinema," he tweeted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan and said

"With the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, the Hindi film industry has lost a hardworking, versatile actor. Despite suffering from chronic cancer, Irfan accepted the fact positively and stood up enthusiastically while undergoing treatment," CMO Maharashtra tweeted. "Unfortunately, time dragged him down and his journey of acting came to a halt, said Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, who paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan," CMO Maharashtra said in another tweet. (ANI)

