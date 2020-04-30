Trump says his former national security adviser Flynn was tormented by dirty cops

Trump says his former national security adviser Flynn was tormented by dirty copsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was tormented by "dirty cops" as part of the probe into whether Russia helped Trump win the White House in 2016. The president's comments in the Oval Office, latest in a string of remarks about Flynn, could increase the changes that the retired general could get a presidential pardon.
Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making false statements in a charge brought by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He now insisted he did not lie and wants to back out of the plea.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Flynn
- Donald Trump
- Russia
- Robert Mueller
- White House
- Oval Office
ALSO READ
China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry
China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry
China's recent COVID-19 cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia
Russia says world powers have agreed to hold five-way summit, date to be agreed - RIA
China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry