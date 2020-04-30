Left Menu
Police surrendered before 'lungi bahini'; WB now hub of anti-nationals: BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:09 IST
The BJP on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of turning West Bengal into a "hub of anti-nationals" and claimed that it has lost the moral right to continue in power after police surrendered before a group of people wearing 'lungis' that went on a rampage in Howrah. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was referring to Tuesday's mob attack on policemen who were trying to enforce lockdown norms at the minority-dominated Tikiapara area of Howrah district, a red zone.

Reacting to the charge, the TMC asked the saffron party not to indulge in communal politics when the state and the country are going through a crisis. "As a result of turning into psychophants of the Trinamool leaders, the police has lost its dignity, courage and moral strength. What was the police doing when the unruly 'lungi-bahinis' constantly rampaged public properties, like buses, railway lines and trains during CAA? [sic]" Ghosh tweeted.

West Bengal witnessed violence in the initial phase of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year, when several public properties were damaged. "From that time the police had become spineless. Now no one believes in the Chief Minister's words. She has lost her credibility..." he said in another tweet.

Time is ripe for this "nefarious government" to bid adieu, he said, claiming that West Bengal has now become the shelter for anti-nationals and anti-socials. The BJP MP told reporters that the TMC government has lost the moral right to continue in power after surrendering to the "lungi bahini" in Howrah.

Twelve people have been arrested so far on the charge of attacking the police in Howrah. Two policemen were injured after a mob attacked a police party, enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when a police patrol party reached Belirius Road at Tikiapara after receiving information that a large number of people were jostling with each other in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms. TMC secretary-general and state minister Partha Chatterjee said the BJP should shun communal politics at the time of crisis.

"The country and the state are going through a crisis and the BJP is busy doing communal politics. Shame on them! The people of Bengal will give them a befitting reply," he said. The BJP had earlier claimed that the TMC government's "politics of appeasement" has led to this episode.

Referring to the attacks on police personnel in the BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had threatened to "open the Pandora's Box if the saffron camp continues to needle the Bengal government"..

