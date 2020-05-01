Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC likely to hold Maha legislative council polls on May 21:sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:16 IST
EC likely to hold Maha legislative council polls on May 21:sources

The Election Commission is likely to hold polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21, sources said on Friday. The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down. Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.

Sources in the poll panel said a decision was taken on Friday to hold the polls before May 27. "They would be held on May 21," a functionary said, adding that details are bring worked out. The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during elections.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Initial results of plasma therapy are good: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said plasma therapy was administered to a few COVID-19 patients and the initial results have been good. We were permitted by Centre for the trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administ...

One more COVID-19 death in Aurangabad, district toll reaches 8

After a 47-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday the death toll due to coronavirus in Aurangabad has risen to eight. A 47-year old person, infected from coronavirus, passed away on Fr...

He must have gone with a gentle smile: Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the moments spent with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor right from his childhood to his leukemia diagnosis. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battl...

COVID-19: Won’t stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good. The announcement came days after the center said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020