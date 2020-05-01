Left Menu
WB govt focused on hiding COVID-19 situation instead of combating it: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is more focused on hiding the coronavirus situation in the state instead of combating the deadly virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:58 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is more focused on hiding the coronavirus situation in the state instead of combating the deadly virus. "West Bengal government should not hide the COVID-19 situation. They should focus on fighting the virus. The priority should be to save the people in this time of crisis. But instead, they are more focused on hiding the impact of the virus instead of fighting against it," Naqvi told ANI here.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has asked the West Bengal government, which is facing accusations of trying to hide the actual coronavirus situation in the state, to explain the methodology used to ascertain COVID-19 deaths and if it is in line with the ICMR guidelines. Naqvi said that the West Bengal government should focus on combating the COVID-19 in the state and added that this attitude reflects the sensitivity of a government towards its people.

Responding to Congress leaders alleging that the Central government is overlooking the interests of the poor, Naqvi said that this is not the time to play politics. "I also request Congress leaders not to play politics during the time of crisis. When the country has come together to fight against the coronavirus, you are busy fighting the Centre. Today, the priority should be combating the deadly disease," Naqvi said.

"Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every person in the country is working hard to defeat COVID-19. India is a country where people from all religions live and they have all united in this fight and are following the government directions," he added. The Minister also urged people to stay vigilant of the fake news being spread on social media.

"There are some people who want to mislead people even in this time of crisis. They are spreading fake and fabricated videos to misled people. People also have to stay wary of these people who are against the united fight against coronavirus," Naqvi said. (ANI)

