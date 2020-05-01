Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers: PM Modi to power sector

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers. At a meeting on the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 on it, he also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, according to an official statement. PM Modi underlined the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy, and the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was also discussed at the meeting. Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed as well, it said. Discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in supply of coal, the role of public-private partnerships and boosting investment in the power sector

The meeting was attended by Home Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of State for power, skill and NRE, the government statement said.