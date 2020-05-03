Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj 'egregious': Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:33 IST
Centre's decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj 'egregious': Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Centre's decision to set up headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar instead of Mumbai is egregious, erroneous and unwarranted", and urged the Union government to reconsider it. This will not only cause financial damage to the country, but also bring international discredit to it by undermining the importance of Mumbai, which is the countrys financial capital and the best choice for the IFSC authority, Pawar said in a letter written to the Centre on Saturday.

"Inspite of Maharashtras immense contribution to government securities, the decision to establish IFSC (headquarters) in Gujarat is egregious, erroneous and unwarranted," he said in the letter. "I expect the Prime Ministers Office to take a rational and judicious decision, keeping aside the state politics and consider it as an issue of utmost national importance, the former Union minister said.

Pawar cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report to put forth his point. He said according to the RBI data as on April 23, the Indian banking sector has deposits to the tune of Rs 1,45,00,000 crore.

Maharashtra's share in the deposits is 22.8 per cent, followed by Delhi (10 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.8 per cent), Karnataka (7.2 per cent) and Gujarat (5.4 per cent), he said. As per the reserve requirements, every bank has to maintain SLR at 18 per cent of its deposits, in the form of government securities, he said.

"Through this G-sec, the central government receives funds to the tune of Rs 26,00,000 crore, and out of it Rs 5,95,000 crore is received from Maharashtra as against Gujarats contribution of Rs 1,40,000 crore, he said. "Mumbai has been recognised as one of the worlds top 10 centers of commerce in terms of global financial flow, generating 6.16 per cent of Indias GDP and accounting for 25 per cent of industrial output and 70 per cent of capital transactions to the Indian economy," Pawar said.

The city houses important financial institutions and corporate headquarters of numerous companies, and its business opportunities attract many multi-national companies from all over the world, he noted. Since the IFSC authority is a unified agency to regulate all international financial services centers in the country, and Mumbai, being country's economic, financial and commercial capital, is the best choice and place to relocate IFSC (headquarters), Pawar said.

He, therefore, urged the Centre to reconsider the decision to set up the IFSC authority in Gujarat and relocate it in Mumbai on the basis of merit. Pawar said he hoped his letter will be taken in the right spirit and a true statesmanship will be shown in considering to set up the IFSC headquarters in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the Union government's decision to set up the IFSC headquarters at Gandhinagar instead of Mumbai led to a verbal spat between the ruling allies Congress-Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP in Maharashtra. While the two ruling alliance partners alleged that it was an attempt to lessen Mumbai's stature, the Maharashtra BJP claimed the Congress-led governments did nothing to get IFSC in Mumbai when they ruled the state earlier.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

92 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,579

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,579 with 92 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials saidThe virus has claimed 43 lives in the state so far. The state has reported a total number of 2,57...

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia's club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as an amazing opportunity to fix the issues that have seeped into the countrys once thriving state and club level setups. There was a time when the country would field an A s...

Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding vaccine for COVID-19

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing un...

COVID-19: Two new COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll reaches 76

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the Madhya Pradeshs worst hit district to 76, an official said on Sunday. The latest victims included a 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, who died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020