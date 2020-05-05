Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Hong Kong leaders launch pro-Beijing coalition

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:06 IST
Former Hong Kong leaders launch pro-Beijing coalition

Two of Hong Kong's former leaders launched a pro-Beijing alliance Tuesday to uphold China's “one country, two systems” policy and work to revive the city's economy following months of anti-government protests. The move by former chief executives Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying comes ahead of key legislative elections in September. The ruling pro-Beijing government took a drubbing in district elections held last year amid demonstrations calling for greater democracy.

Tung and Leung said the new Hong Kong Coalition will support employment by creating jobs, providing internships and offering volunteer work to fresh graduates. They did not provide details of how they would do that. “We will give full play to 'One Country, Two Systems' and recover our economy, and continue to safeguard the rule of law so that we can achieve stability and prosperity in Hong Kong," said Tung, who led the city from 1997 to 2005.

Hong Kong was riven by anti-government protests last year against what critics see as growing Chinese influence in the city's affairs. The former British colony was handed back to China in 1997 under the “one-country, two-systems" framework in which Hong Kong was given freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and promised a high degree of autonomy over local affairs for 50 years. During the protests, hundreds of thousands took to the streets and violent clashes erupted between police and hard-line demonstrators. Among the protesters demands was the direct election of the city's leader, currently picked by a committee.

The launch of the coalition comes a day after Hong Kong said its economy contracted 8.9% year-on-year for the first three months of 2020, the largest decline on record. The city's unemployment rate in March hit 4.2%, the highest in over nine years and an increase for the sixth consecutive month. The city's economy has taken a battering since the protest movement, which affected the tourism, retail and restaurant industries, and has been further battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we look back to the history of Hong Kong, we see that our people are resilient and we always rise from hardship,” said Leung, who was the city's chief executive from 2012 to 2017. “I believe, with joint effort, we will solve every one of these social problems.” The coalition says it has 1,545 members from all walks of society, including health workers responding to COVID-19 and young people. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the economic contraction was “worse than expected.” but pledged to keep up government expenditure and investment to safeguard the economy.

Lam said Hong Kong would relax some of its social distancing measures, allowing businesses such as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons to reopen and doubling the number of individuals at public gatherings to a maximum of eight. Some students will also resume classes from the end of May..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt VAT hike: Petrol price up Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel Rs 7.10

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax VAT on the two fuels. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71....

Lightning strikes kill three in Chhattisgarh

Three persons, including two children, were killed by lightning strikes in seperate incidents in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. While two boys were struck by lightning in Surajpur district, a labourer was killed ...

Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court

The Supreme Courts second day of arguments by phone is devoted to a new version of a case it decided seven years ago involving federal money to fight AIDS around the world. The justices are taking up the Trump administrations appeal to forc...

Virus deaths hit hard in Spain's shrinking rural villages

When someone dies in tightly knit Duruelo de la Sierra, the whole community walks from the church service to the cemetery, accompanying the deceased to their final resting place. In times of pandemic, just a few relatives are allowed. You a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020