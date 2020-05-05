Nadda asks Arunachal govt to maintain vigilance against coronavirus

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to remain on guard in the battle against COVID-19 while praising that the entire state is in green zone which means that it has not reported any positive case in the last 21 days. In a video interaction with BJP MLAs from the northeast state where the party is in power, Nadda expressed satisfaction over the state being in the green zone and lauded the government, a statement said. He, however, added that they have to maintain "extreme vigilance" as there could be a possibility of positive cases as people from outside return to the state. They have to adhere to guidelines, Nadda said. Due to the efforts of various states governments and party workers, the entire northeast region has been protected from the coronavirus infection, he said.