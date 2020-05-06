Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:56 IST
Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

The European Union's executive on Wednesday said Poland must ensure "free and fair" elections, as the bloc's largest ex-communist country is locked in a spiralling political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed with her Brussels-based EU executive "the importance of free and fairs presidential elections in Poland in the context of the coronavirus crisis", a spokesman told a news conference.

Amid political infighting within the ruling coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party - which has proposed a postal-only ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic - it is not clear if, when or how exactly the presidential vote in Poland will take place.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana upset with Centre over plea to raise FRBM limits

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed disappointment over the Centre allegedly not acceding to the states request to raise Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management FRBM limits and defer loans to be paid by the states...

UP govt hikes liquor prices by Rs 5 to Rs 400 a bottle

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices in the state, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending upon its size and category of the drinkThe decision to increase the liquor price was taken at a Cabin...

Delhi govt issues guidelines for screening, handling of people returning by repatriation flights.

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city airport from abroad by repatriation flights amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In an order, the Delhi heath department...

New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates

The New York Times Co beat Wall Streets revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.The companys total revenue rose 1 to 443.6 million edging past an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020