Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:56 IST
The European Union's executive on Wednesday said Poland must ensure "free and fair" elections, as the bloc's largest ex-communist country is locked in a spiralling political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed with her Brussels-based EU executive "the importance of free and fairs presidential elections in Poland in the context of the coronavirus crisis", a spokesman told a news conference.
Amid political infighting within the ruling coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party - which has proposed a postal-only ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic - it is not clear if, when or how exactly the presidential vote in Poland will take place.
ALSO READ
Poland to unveil more proposals to help companies this week
Poland to unveil more proposals to help companies this week
Poland to protect its companies from being taken over cheaply
Put your people and your forests first, not growth, Greenpeace tells Poland
Number of coronavirus cases in Poland exceeds 10,000