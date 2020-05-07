BJP MLA asks UP govt to reconsider sale of liquor

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to "reconsider" its decision to allow the sale of liquor in the state, saying that for the sake of revenue, comprising with human lives is not justified. While talking to reporters, he said other measures can be taken for revenue generation in the state.

"The government should reconsider its decision to allow sale of liquor. The sale of liquor should be banned... other measures can be taken for revenue generation," Singh said while talking to reporters. "Due to liquor sale, implementation of the coronavirus lockdown is not possible. For revenue, compromising with human lives is not justified," he said and praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for banning liquor.

"Nitish is only one such leader who stopped big revenue source in poor state of Bihar for the people. It is only possible for a leader like him," he added. The MLA said that only Nitish Kumar is doing the work of a "jansewak", not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.