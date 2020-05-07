Left Menu
PM Modi assures CM required aid in response to Vishakhapatnam gas leak incident

 He discussed at length the measures being taken for the safety of the affected people as well as for securing the site affected by the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vishakhapatnam | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:55 IST
The incident of Styrene gas leakage occurred in a chemical plant in the early hours today at 3 am in RR Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam Mandal in Visakhpatnam District. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, chaired a high-level meeting today morning to take stock of the steps being taken in response to the Vishakhapatnam gas leak incident. He discussed at length the measures being taken for the safety of the affected people as well as for securing the site affected by the disaster. The meeting was attended by Shri Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister, Shri Amit Shah, Home Minister, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai and Shri G. Kishan Reddy, besides other senior officers.

On receiving the first information about the incident today morning, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister talked with CM, Andhra Pradesh and assured all required aid and assistance from the Centre to tackle the situation. They are monitoring the situation closely and continuously.

Immediately after this meeting, Cabinet Secretary took a detailed review meeting along with the Secretaries of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Information and Broadcasting; Members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Director General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) and Director AIIMS, and other medical experts; to chart out specific steps to support the management of the situation on the ground. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister was also present in the meeting.

It was decided that a team from CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) unit of NDRF from Pune, along with an expert team of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur would be rushed to Vishakhapatnam immediately to support the State Government in the management of the crisis on the ground, and also to take measures for resolving the short term as also long term medical impact of the leak.

The incident of Styrene gas leakage occurred in a chemical plant in the early hours today at 3 am in RR Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam Mandal in Visakhpatnam District. It affected the surrounding villages namely Narava, B.C Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem and Krishna Nagar. Styrene gas, which is toxic in nature, may cause irritation to the skin, eyes and causes respiratory problems and other medical conditions.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team with CBRN personnel at Vishakhapatnam was deployed immediately to support the State Government and local administration. The NDRF team carried out the immediate evacuation of communities living in the immediate vicinity of the site. The specialized CBRN unit of NDRF from Pune and NEERI expert team from Nagpur, have left for Vishakhapatnam. Besides, DGHS will provide specialized medical advice to medical practitioners on the ground.

The properties of the leaked compound, its impact, common symptoms among those exposed, first-aid measures, precautions, Do's and Don'ts can be accessed here.

(With Inputs from PIB)

