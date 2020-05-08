Russia: No U.S. mention of extending START treaty during recent talks -RIA

Russia: No U.S. mention of extending START treaty during recent talks -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:16 IST
The United States did not express its preparedness to extend the 2010 New START treaty during talks between Moscow and Washington, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China in a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
