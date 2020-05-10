RLSP observes 'black day' to protest against ban on media's entry into Bihar quarantine centres

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by former union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday observed "black day" across Bihar and staged a two-hour dharna to protest against the state government's decision to not allow media personnel into quarantine centres. He also alleged that the Nitish Kumar government failed to provide relief and financial assistance to farmers and migrant labourers who have been bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

The state government has failed to provide relief to migrant labourers and farmers and is not allowing the media to report the truth from quarantine centres as reporters and photographers have not been allowed to go inside these facilities," Kushwaha said in a 97 second video-clip which he posted on his Twitter handle. Terming the government's decision to ban the entry of media personnel into quarantine centres as "undemocratic and unconstitutional", he said the restrictions were imposed to hide its failures.

Kushwaha observed the two-hour dharna in his native village Jawaz in Vaishali district, where he has been residing since the lockdown was enforced in the country, RLSP Bihar unit's media in-charge Bhola Sharma said. The party's national treasurer Rajesh Yadav, state unit spokesman Bhola Yadav and others staged dharna at its headquarters here, Sharma said, adding that social distancing norms were followed and leaders wore face masks during the protest.