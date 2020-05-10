Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-White House considers more coronavirus stimulus, with conditions -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:13 IST
WRAPUP 1-White House considers more coronavirus stimulus, with conditions -officials
Representative Image

The White House has started informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about next steps on coronavirus relief legislation, officials said on Sunday, but they stressed any new federal money would come with conditions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox New Sunday he was having discussions with lawmakers from both parties to understand their concerns about state budgets. But he said the White House is in no hurry to pass another fiscal relief bill. "Let's take the next few weeks," Mnuchin said.

Since early March, Congress has passed bills allocating $3 trillion to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including taxpayer money for individuals and companies to blunt an economic impact that includes an unemployment rate to 14.7% in April. "We just want to make sure that before we jump back in and spend another few trillion of taxpayers' money that we do it carefully," Mnuchin said. "We've been very clear that we're not going to do things just to bail out states that were poorly managed."

President Donald Trump has previously threatened to withhold more coronavirus relief funds from states that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and advisers said last week that the White House would not consider new stimulus legislation in May. Democrats, who control the House, are pushing for a vote as soon as this week on another massive relief bill that would include more money for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and the U.S. Postal Service.

"It's not that we're not talking. We are. It's just informal at this stage," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday, referring to discussions between the White House and Congress. "We're collecting ideas for next steps, which will undoubtedly be data-driven," he said.

Kudlow said he took part in a Friday conference call with House lawmakers from both parties, and that he planned to do the same on Monday with members of the Senate. "If we go to a Phase 4 deal, I think that President Trump has signaled that, while he doesn't want to bail out the states, he's willing to help cover some of the unexpected COVID expenses that might have come their way," White House senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The White House is "absolutely" pushing for a payroll tax cut, Mnuchin said. Trump has been calling for a cut to the tax, which is paid by employers and workers and funds Social Security and Medicare. The idea has little support in Congress, however. White House predictions on the economy, and how quickly a coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out were questioned on Sunday by both Democrats and Republicans. The United States will need more tests before schools can reopen later in the year, said Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," he appeared to question the White House's aim of having 100 million vaccines by the autumn and 300 million by the end of the year, calling it "an amazingly ambitious goal" and adding, "I have no idea if we can reach that." There is currently no coronavirus vaccine. The president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neal Kashkari, told ABC's "This Week" that he would love to see a robust recovery.

"But that would require a breakthrough in vaccines, a breakthrough in widespread testing, a breakthrough in therapies, to give all of us confidence that it's safe to go back," he said. "I don't know when we're going to have that confidence." Ultimately, Kashkari said, "the American people are going to decide how long the shutdown is."

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's total coronavirus deaths edge up by just 2.2% in a day - official data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just 2.2 to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.The figure for those diagnosed with ...

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases jump to 13,564; deaths cross 500-mark

With as many as 875 people testing coronavirus positive on Sunday alone, the number of such patients in Mumbai city surged to 13,564, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC health official said. The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 500-mar...

Vande Bharat Mission: Over 150 return to TN from Kuwait

In continuing efforts to bring home Indian nationals stuck in various countries, 171 people arrived here from Kuwait on Sunday in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises, officials said. The passengers, includin...

UPDATE 1-Freed Italian aid worker returns home on special flight

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped 18 months ago in East Africa, landed in Rome on Sunday a day after being freed.Gunmen seized Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in southeastern Kenya in Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020